Creator says that 'The Boondocks' will return for third season

Boondocks creator Aaron McGruder has announced via Twitter that the animated series will return for a third season. The show had been on a nearly two-year hiatus but McGruder tweeted that he “finally got an airdate for Season 3: “Not sure if I’m allowed to put it out yet, so I’ll just say you got about three months!” He didn’t specify the network, although the show was last seen on Adult Swim. McGruder’s comic strip and animated series are about an African-American family living in the Washington, D.C. suburbs.