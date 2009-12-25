He doesn’t mean it! He’s just an elf! Here are my five favorite Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell) moments that would be considered totally passive-aggressive in real life coming from anybody but him (and maybe Bob Newhart).

5. [Presses all the elevator buttons because they’re so “beautiful.”] To fellow rider: “Looks like a Christmas tree!”

4. To the Ed Asner-wannabe store Santa: “You smell like beef and cheese. You don’t smell like Santa.” (To be fair, he really was angry here.)

3. To coffee shop employees, after reading a sign in the window: “You did it! Congratulations! World’s best cup of coffee! Great job, everybody.”

2. In reference to Peter Dinklage’s character, Miles Finch: “I didn’t know you had elves working here! Does Santa know that you left the workshop?”

1. Christmas-gram for Daddy (James Caan). Sing it: “I was adopted, but you didn’t know I was born. So, I’m here now. I found you, Daddy! And guess what? I love you, I love you, I love you!”

Did I miss any? I bet I did. I bet you’ll let me know! “You’re an angry elf! Look at you!”