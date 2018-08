According to People, Carrie Underwood is engaged to Ottawa Senators hockey player Mike Fisher. Fisher, who has been dating Underwood for a year, reportedly proposed to the American Idol singer Sunday. Though she’s kept the relationship hush-hush, Underwood wrote a message to Fisher in her liner notes for her new album, Play On: “I love you so much! You make my life better in every way! I thank God for you every day.”