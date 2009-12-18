'Nine' costar Penelope Cruz: Back-to-back supporting actress nods?

On Wednesday night we at Entertainment Weekly kicked off a new series for our parent company, Time Inc., called “Live & Unfiltered,” in which each magazine invites a notable name from the world it covers for a conversation in front of a select audience. We chose reigning Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Penélope Cruz, who, having earned Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for her performance as Daniel Day-Lewis’ endearingly needy mistress, Carla, in Nine, seems well on her way to scoring a second consecutive Oscar nod in the category. With the film opening in theaters today, here’s Part 1 of our interview, where Cruz talks about how the Pink Panther, of all characters, inspired her sexy dance moves. I’ll post the rest early next week.