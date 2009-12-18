'Nine' costar Penelope Cruz: Back-to-back supporting actress nods?

Dave Karger
December 18, 2009 at 05:01 AM EST

On Wednesday night we at Entertainment Weekly kicked off a new series for our parent company, Time Inc., called “Live & Unfiltered,” in which each magazine invites a notable name from the world it covers for a conversation in front of a select audience. We chose reigning Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Penélope Cruz, who, having earned Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for her performance as Daniel Day-Lewis’ endearingly needy mistress, Carla, in Nine, seems well on her way to scoring a second consecutive Oscar nod in the category. With the film opening in theaters today, here’s Part 1 of our interview, where Cruz talks about how the Pink Panther, of all characters, inspired her sexy dance moves. I’ll post the rest early next week.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now