Here's the Situation: Abs, abs everywhere

Are six-pack abs having a moment? I mean, they’re always having a moment, but seems they’re having a particular moment right now. The Jersey Shore‘s Situation has built an entire identity (right down to his moniker) around his rippling torso. And now the new issue of Men’s Health features shirtless actor Sean Faris on the cover, talking about getting ripped for his upcoming role as Mystic Grill’s new bartender on The CW’s Vampire Diaries. Considering that Men’s Health‘s last cover featured Taylor Lautner next to the line “Six-Pack Abs,” and considering New Moon made a somewhat ridiculous fetish of its slow-motion shirt-doffing male stars, does this mean we’re entering a new phase of completely unrealistic body ideals for men? Or perhaps, this is just a moment where something that’s around us all the time just feels really in our faces. Tell me readers: How’s your situation?