'Up in the Air': That twist. That ending. These polls!

Okay, so if you’re still reading, you’ve seen Up in the Air. Let’s discuss. I saw the film last night and gasped when it was revealed that Alex (Vera Farmiga) had a husband and children. When she opened the door to find Ryan (George Clooney) on her doorstep and we heard kids in the background, I thought okay, she was hiding the fact that she’s a single mom. No way did I expect for her husband to pipe up. Her condescension when she later asked Ryan how he could show up unannounced and jeopardize her “real life” made me want to slap the screen. She shouldn’t have gone to his sister’s wedding with him if he was only an escape. It’s a great thing when a movie that’s not a thriller can catch you that off-guard.