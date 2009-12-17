What's your favorite 'SNL' holiday sketch?
On last night’s The New Adventures of Old Christine, Molly Shannon guest-starred as a kooky neighbor lady who looooooves to drink. With Shannon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and former featured player Michaela Watkins sharing the screen, the episode was like a mini Saturday Night Live “reunion” of ladies who were never on it at the same time. Anyway, watching Molly deck the halls (and later almost deck Christine) reminded me how excited I am to see some older SNL sketches — like NPR’s The Delicious Dish — in tonight’s two-hour special, “A Very Gilly Christmas.” My mouth’s watering just thinking about those balls.
We know the “Schweddy Balls” episode of Delicious Dish will run during tonight’s two-hour SNL special, “A Very Gilly Christmas,” because Alec Baldwin will be there to introduce it. Steve Martin will also be on hand for “A Holiday Wish.” We’re also hoping for singing duo the Sweeney Sisters (Jan Hooks and Nora Dunn) to make a comeback in 2009. Too bad you can’t watch that anywhere online, but WOW are there tons of hilarious-iced-with-sad imitations on YouTube. Which other classic Saturday Night Live holiday sketches do you hope to see tonight?
