What's your favorite 'SNL' holiday sketch?

On last night’s The New Adventures of Old Christine, Molly Shannon guest-starred as a kooky neighbor lady who looooooves to drink. With Shannon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and former featured player Michaela Watkins sharing the screen, the episode was like a mini Saturday Night Live “reunion” of ladies who were never on it at the same time. Anyway, watching Molly deck the halls (and later almost deck Christine) reminded me how excited I am to see some older SNL sketches — like NPR’s The Delicious Dish — in tonight’s two-hour special, “A Very Gilly Christmas.” My mouth’s watering just thinking about those balls.