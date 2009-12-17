Hannah Montana? Ed Helms? What do YOU think should be nominated for an Original Song Oscar?

I’ve embedded my favorite from the 63 songs named yesterday as contenders for the Original Song category at this year’s Oscars: Ryan Bingham and T-Bone Burnett’s “The Weary Kind,” which I have fallen in love with despite not yet having seen the actual film. (I’m a Bingham nut; sue me.) God only knows what sort of chances Bingham and Burnett have — while I don’t think Randy Newman is nominated personally, The Princess and the Frog is all up in this dancerie, as is Hannah Montana: The Movie (though not “The Climb,” for previously explained reasons), and Karen O’s great work from Where the Wild Things Are. Seems like the new songs from Nine (regardless of quality) would also be utterly irresistible to voters, and we here at EW threw our weight behind “Stu’s Song” from The Hangover all the way back in June. If “I’m On a Boat” can get nominated for a Grammy, why can’t Ed Helms find Oscar gold?

Read the full list of eligible songs after the jump, and give us your picks in the comments: If you were choosing this year’s Academy Award nominees, Mixers, who would make the cut?

“All Is Love” from “Where the Wild Things Are”

“Almost Over You” from “My One and Only”

“Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog”

“AyAyAyAy” from “The Maid”

“Back to Tennessee” from “Hannah Montana The Movie”

“Being Bad” from “Duplicity”

“Blanco” from “Fast & Furious”

“Brothers in Arms” from “Brothers at War”

“Butterfly Fly Away” from “Hannah Montana The Movie”

“Cinema Italiano” from “Nine”

“Colorblind” from “Invictus”

“Depression Era” from “That Evening Sun”

“Don’t Walk Away” from “Hannah Montana The Movie”

“Dove of Peace” from “Bruno”

“Down in New Orleans” from “The Princess and the Frog”

“Fly Farm Blues” from “It Might Get Loud”

“Forget Me” from “I Love You, Beth Cooper”

“God Bless Us Everyone” from “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

“Here” from “Shrink”

“Hideaway” from “Where the Wild Things Are”

“Hoedown Throwdown” from “Hannah Montana The Movie”

“I Bring What I Love” from “Youssou N’Dour: I Bring What I Love”

“I See You” from “Avatar”

“(I Want to) Come Home” from “Everybody’s Fine”

“If You’re Wondering” from “The Lightkeepers”

“Impossible Fantasy” from “Adventures of Power”

“Innocent Child” from “Skin”

“Invictus 9,000 Days” from “Invictus”

“Legendary” from “Tyson”

“Let Freedom Reign” from “Skin”

“Loin de Paname” from “Paris 36”

“Ma Belle Evangeline” from “The Princess and the Frog”

“My One and Only” from “My One and Only”

“Na Na” from “Couples Retreat”

“Never Knew I Needed” from “The Princess and the Frog”

“New Divide” from “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”

“New Jersey Nights” from “Adventures of Power”

“New York Is Where I Live” from “Did You Hear about the Morgans?”

“No Time for Love” from “Simon & Malou”

“One Day” from “Post Grad”

“Only You” from “The Young Victoria”

“Other Father Song” from “Coraline”

“Petey’s Song” from “Fantastic Mr. Fox”

“Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea” from “Ponyo”

“Possibility” from “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

“Raining Sunshine” from “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

“Running Out of Empty (Make Ourselves at Home)” from “Lymelife”

“Smoke without Fire” from “An Education”

“Somebody Else” from “Crazy Heart”

“Stu’s Song” from “The Hangover”

“Take It All” from “Nine”

“Through the Trees” from “Jennifer’s Body”

“Trust Me” from “The Informant!”

“Un Bouquet des Violettes” from “New York, I Love You”

“We Are the Children of the World” from “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus”

“We Love Violence” from “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus”

“The Weary Kind (Theme from Crazy Heart)” from “Crazy Heart”

“When You Find Me” from “Adam”

“Winter” from “Brothers”

“The Word Is Love” from “Oy Vey! My Son Is Gay!”

“You Got Me Wrapped around Your Little Finger” from “An Education”

“You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home” from “Hannah Montana The Movie”

“You’ve Been a Friend to Me” from “Old Dogs”

