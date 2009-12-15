Stand-up comic Justin Timberlake announces Golden Globe noms

If you skipped today’s Golden Globe Awards nominations telecast (and opted to read our full lists of TV and movie nominees instead), you missed Justin Timberlake’s early-morning foray into stand-up comedy. After announcing Emily Blunt’s dramatic actress nomination for The Young Victoria, Timberlake shouted “Ho, ho, ho! Somebody’s gonna have a good night tonight!” to Blunt’s fiancé and fellow besuited nom-announcer John Krasinski. JT then made a drum roll sound effect after the word “DRAMA!” and said, “Thank you; that was an impromptu drum roll.” OH REALLY? Enjoy.