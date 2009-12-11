Detroit Film Critics announce nominees

The Detroit Film Critics Association has announced the nominees for its annual end-of-year awards. In the mix are several established frontrunners (Up in the Air, The Hurt Locker) alongside darker horses like (500) Days of Summer. Though the group recognized Precious stars Gabourey Sidibe and Mo’Nique, the movie was left out of the Best Film and Best Director categories. And Invictus was nowhere to be found at all. Here is their complete nominees list:

Best Film

(500) Days of Summer

The Hurt Locker

Inglourious Basterds

Up

Up in the Air

Best Director

Kathryn Bigelow, The Hurt Locker

Pete Docter, Up

Jason Reitman, Up in the Air

Quentin Tarantino, Inglourious Basterds

Marc Webb, (500) Days of Summer

Best Actor

George Clooney, Up in the Air

Matt Damon, The Informant!

Colin Firth, A Single Man

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, (500) Days of Summer

Sam Rockwell, Moon

Best Actress

Alison Lohman, Drag Me to Hell

Carey Mulligan, An Education

Saoirse Ronan, The Lovely Bones

Gabourey Sidibe, Precious

Meryl Streep, Julie & Julia

Best Supporting Actor

Woody Harrelson, The Messenger

Woody Harrelson, Zombieland

Christian McKay, Me & Orson Welles

Stanley Tucci, The Lovely Bones

Christoph Waltz, Inglourious Basterds

Best Supporting Actress

Marion Cotillard, Nine

Vera Farmiga, Up in the Air

Anna Kendrick, Up in the Air

Mélanie Laurent, Inglourious Basterds

Mo’Nique, Precious

Best Ensemble

The Hangover

Inglourious Basterds

Precious

Star Trek

Zombieland

Breakthrough Performance

Anna Kendrick, Up in the Air

Christian McKay, Me & Orson Welles

Carey Mulligan, An Education

Chris Pine, Star Trek

Gabourey Sidibe, Precious

Christoph Waltz, Inglourious Basterds