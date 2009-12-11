Detroit Film Critics announce nominees

The Detroit Film Critics Association has announced the nominees for its annual end-of-year awards. In the mix are several established frontrunners (Up in the Air, The Hurt Locker) alongside darker horses like (500) Days of Summer. Though the group recognized Precious stars Gabourey Sidibe and Mo’Nique, the movie was left out of the Best Film and Best Director categories. And Invictus was nowhere to be found at all. Here is their complete nominees list:
Best Film
(500) Days of Summer
The Hurt Locker
Inglourious Basterds
Up
Up in the Air
Best Director
Kathryn Bigelow, The Hurt Locker
Pete Docter, Up
Jason Reitman, Up in the Air
Quentin Tarantino, Inglourious Basterds
Marc Webb, (500) Days of Summer
Best Actor
George Clooney, Up in the Air
Matt Damon, The Informant!
Colin Firth, A Single Man
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, (500) Days of Summer
Sam Rockwell, Moon
Best Actress
Alison Lohman, Drag Me to Hell
Carey Mulligan, An Education
Saoirse Ronan, The Lovely Bones
Gabourey Sidibe, Precious
Meryl Streep, Julie & Julia
Best Supporting Actor
Woody Harrelson, The Messenger
Woody Harrelson, Zombieland
Christian McKay, Me & Orson Welles
Stanley Tucci, The Lovely Bones
Christoph Waltz, Inglourious Basterds
Best Supporting Actress
Marion Cotillard, Nine
Vera Farmiga, Up in the Air
Anna Kendrick, Up in the Air
Mélanie Laurent, Inglourious Basterds
Mo’Nique, Precious
Best Ensemble
The Hangover
Inglourious Basterds
Precious
Star Trek
Zombieland
Breakthrough Performance
Anna Kendrick, Up in the Air
Christian McKay, Me & Orson Welles
Carey Mulligan, An Education
Chris Pine, Star Trek
Gabourey Sidibe, Precious
Christoph Waltz, Inglourious Basterds
Comments