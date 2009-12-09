Susan Boyle tops the albums chart again with blockbuster sales

Maybe you thought you imagined Susan Boyle‘s I Dreamed a Dream becoming a 701,000-selling blockbuster? Nope. She sold another 527,000 copies in week two, according to Nielsen SoundScan — a number that most artists would be thrilled to see as a debut, and even more impressive as a second-week comedown. Needless to say, it’s more than enough to put her atop the Billboard 200 again.

Boyle faced strong competition from Andrea Bocelli, whose My Christmas continued to pick up steam as holiday gift-buying deadlines approached. This week, his fifth, Bocelli sold a very nice 428,000 to hold onto his No. 2 spot.

After that, things went more or less back to normal. R. Kelly‘s Untitled was the only new release in this week’s Top 20. It moved 114,000 units for a No. 4 finish; that’s a fine result, but it’s less than a third of what his last one did in 2007.

Down at No. 8, Michael Jackson‘s This Is It notched another 75,000 in sales, climbing up three chart spots from last week — not bad for a soundtrack to a movie that arrived in theaters a full month ago.

Were you surprised by any of these results? How long do you think Susan Boyle will stay at No. 1? Sound off below.

