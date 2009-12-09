'Glee': What did you think of 'Sectionals'? And best lines of the episode!

Well, Gleeks, we finally made it to “Sectionals,” the fall finale! Did you think it was worth the wait?

SPOILERS AHEAD if you haven’t seen tonight’s episode.

I, for one, nearly cried five times: Mercedes’ solo, Rachel’s solo, Mr. Schue on the phone hearing the gang perform at sectionals, and the two Will-Emma scenes.

Here are my picks of best lines of the night:

Puck: “Does it have to be tonight? Because I have my fight club.”

Emma (on her wedding): “We just pushed it back a few hours. Now it doesn’t have to happen in broad daylight.”

Rachel: “I fully understand if you want to beat me up. If you can, just try to avoid my nose.”

Sue: “Bring it on, William. I’m reasonably confident you’ll be adding revenge to the long list of things you’re no good at. Next to being married, running a high school glee club, and finding a hairstyle that doesn’t make you look like a lesbian.”

Sue: “Get ready for for the ride of your life, Will Schuester. You are about to board the Sue Sylvester Express. Destination: Horror!”

Come back Thursday morning to read Dan Snierson’s full recap. Meanwhile sound off in the comments about “Sectionals” (and, duh, don’t read comments if you don’t want to know what happened in tonight’s episode). Was this the best Glee episode yet? What was the best performance? Anyone else loving those black dresses with red sashes? What did you make of the Will-Emma developments? What about the Sue Cheerios shocker?

