Never got around to purchasing a “Number Six” red dress? Well now’s your chance. NBC Universal has teamed with Propworx to sell the final props and costumes from Battlestar Galactica which ended its run on the Syfy channel last March. Some of the items still available include the aforementioned red dress, Admiral Adama’s dog tag and Joe’s Bar sign and a Centurion toy mask and gun. The auction will run til March 5.