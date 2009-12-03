Stream new Cold War Kids, 'Coffee Spoon': it's a Music Mix exclusive!

Here’s a nice early Christmas gift from the Cold War Kids : Their Behave Yourself EP will be available for download, courtesy of iTunes, on December 21. (Physical product, for those who still care, isn’t out until January 19, oh-Ten.)

But because we strive to be like Santa at all times of the year, the Music Mix is happy to bring you an exclusive preview of “Coffee Spoon,” a track off this upcoming collection of songs recorded after the sessions for 2008’s Loyalty to Loyalty. “They didn’t belong there,” reports frontman Nathan Willett of the four tracks on this EP, “but they kept hanging around, starting trouble; made friends, and insisted that their story be heard.”