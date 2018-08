Office writers Mindy Kaling and Brent Forrester will write a feature comedy called The Low Self-Esteem of Lizzie Gillespie, according to Variety. The romantic comedy — about a woman whose low confidence level leads her to date a string of losers, until she’s suddenly pursued by an attractive man — will be produced by John Malkovich. Kaling, who plays Kelly Kapur on The Office, will also have a supporting role in the film.