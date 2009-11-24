Ratings: 'NCIS' is back on top for the week

After weeks that saw the World Series on Fox and then NBC’s Sunday Night Football top the broadcast ratings for the week, a scripted show—specifically, CBS’ powerhouse NCIS—was champion again for the week ending Nov. 22, after dominating for the first five weeks of the season. The Tuesday evening procedural starring Mark Harmon drew 20.3 million viewers, a full 1.5 million over the Monday edition of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, which came in second place with 18.8 million viewers. NBC’s Sunday Night Football, which always performs strongly, showed up at No. 3, grabbing 17.3 million viewers for the showdown that saw the Philadelphia Eagles prevail over the Chicago Bears.