Ratings: 'NCIS' is back on top for the week
After weeks that saw the World Series on Fox and then NBC’s Sunday Night Football top the broadcast ratings for the week, a scripted show—specifically, CBS’ powerhouse NCIS—was champion again for the week ending Nov. 22, after dominating for the first five weeks of the season. The Tuesday evening procedural starring Mark Harmon drew 20.3 million viewers, a full 1.5 million over the Monday edition of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, which came in second place with 18.8 million viewers. NBC’s Sunday Night Football, which always performs strongly, showed up at No. 3, grabbing 17.3 million viewers for the showdown that saw the Philadelphia Eagles prevail over the Chicago Bears.
The rest of the Top 20—which you can find after the jump, with viewership totals—is nothing out of the ordinary, except for the American Music Awards, which caused much controversy because of Adam Lambert’s sexually charged performance. (And actually, the fallout continues.) The awards show managed to land at No. 9 with 14.2 million viewers, a bump of 2.0 million viewers from last year and the program’s highest-rated outing since 2002.
1. NCIS | CBS | 20.3 million
2. Dancing with the Stars Monday | ABC | 18.8 million
3. Sunday Night Football | NBC | 17.3 million
4. Dancing with the Stars Tuesday | ABC | 16.0 million
(tie) 4. 60 Minutes | CBS | 16.0 million
6. The Mentalist | CBS | 15.9 million
7. CSI | CBS | 14.9 million
(tie) 7. NCIS: Los Angeles | CBS | 14.9 million
9. American Music Awards | ABC | 14.2 million
10. Grey’s Anatomy | ABC | 14.1 million
11. Criminal Minds | CBS | 13.7 million
(tie) 12. Two and a Half Men | CBS | 13.7 million
13. CSI: NY | CBS | 13.6 million
14. CSI: Miami | CBS | 13.3 million
15. The Big Bang Theory | CBS | 13.2 million
16. The Good Wife | CBS | 12.7 million
(tie) 16. House | Fox | 12.7 million
18. Survivor: Samoa | CBS | 12.3 million
19. The Amazing Race 15 | CBS | 12.2 million
20. Castle | ABC | 10.5 million
Source: Nielsen
