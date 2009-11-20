Exclusive: Why 'Mother' split up Robin and Barney

type TV Show Current Status Off Air seasons 7 run date 09/19/05 performer Alyson Hannigan, Neil Patrick Harris, Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders broadcaster CBS genre Comedy

How I Met Your Mother‘s decision to bring the Barney-Robin love story to a premature climax has left fans feeling decidedly unsatisfied. But executive producer Carter Bays insists the romance was sacrificed for a greater good: the preservation of Neil Patrick Harris’ legendary ladies’ man.

“None of us wanted to see Barney wearing a sweater-vest and going to bed-and-breakfasts,” says Bays, adding that it makes sense the relationship would “flame out fast” given that “neither of them, at their core, really wanted to be tied down.” Bays also believes that, deep down, viewers prefer single Barney to attached Barney. “It’s one of those things where you can give people what they think they want, or what they really want.”

And should some of them feel that they really want him to settle down with Robin, Bays offers this bit of hope. “[They] could get relationship amnesia and decide, ‘Hey, this is a good idea!'” he proposes. “This could be the first of many flameouts for them.”

Bays, however, stops short of saying a full-fledged reconciliation could be in their future. “I don’t want to say reconciliation,” he says. “But the story is not over, for sure.”

What do you think? Is Bays right? Did you really want to see Barney and Robin go their separate ways?

PHOTO CREDIT: Monty Brinton/CBS