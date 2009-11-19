Robert Pattinson to need even more security following Letterman appearance

New Moon type Book

Robert Pattinson made his Late Show with David Letterman debut last night, and his choice of anecdotes will no doubt encourage Twihards to Twiharder. Though he couldn’t explain why he elicits such a strong response from fans wherever he goes — “I don’t know, maybe it’s like a kind of scent or something” — he shared a story that shows devotion can have its rewards. Back in 2007, when he was in Spain filming his role as Salvador Dali in Little Ashes, there was a girl who waited outside his apartment every day for about three weeks. “I was so chronically bored that just one day….I said, ‘Hey, do you want to just go to dinner or something? I mean, no one else wants to hang out with me.'” The girl’s parents had a restaurant, where she took him. “I kind of complained about everything in my life for about two hours, and then she gave me the bill at the end. I had to pay for it, and then [she] was never back outside my apartment ever again.”

Discussing how both daughters and their mothers are now Robsessed, Pattinson said it doesn’t stop there. He’s noticed that a few more guys are into the Twilight series now, including a 230 pound man who asked him to bite him at Monday night’s premiere of The Twilight Saga: New Moon. “So I did. And the surprising thing was, I kinda liked it afterwards,” he said, tongue firmly in cheek. “And then I’ve been out to dinner with him a couple of times since.” But seriously, how does he respond when someone asks him to bite her? “Well, it depends on your mood, really,” Pattinson said. “And it depends, you know, what you want to get out of it in the end. There’s variations of biting.” (Watch the clip after the jump.)

As for the rest of the interview, Letterman was on a fact-finding mission, and, I believe, almost got Pattinson to answer the big question: Are he and costar Kristen Stewart officially dating? Dave played dumb holding up the duo’s Harper’s Bazaar cover. “This is you and Kristen Stewart, is that correct? You’re actually dating her. Am I right about that?” Letterman asked. “I’ve been so kind of cryptically avoiding this question throughout the entire press tour…,” Pattinson answered. It sounded like he wasn’t finished, but Letterman heard a pause and filled it with a joke. “Ah, bite me. What do I care?”

Letterman also wanted to get to the bottom of the vampire craze: “The novels and the young girls and the vampires, can anybody explain that?” he asked. Pattinson couldn’t — he said he always looks at the negative aspects of a character he’s playing, so he never saw Edward as the ideal man or his relationship with Bella as the perfect romance. Luckily, Dave had a theory of his own to float by Rob. He was alone once in a house out West when a bat woke him up. “I thought it was creepy that a bat was flying around, and I can imagine what a 16-year-old girl would think of a bat flyin’ around in her bedroom. I would think she would think that would be creepy as well. So, you know, add that up for me,” Letterman said. Again, Pattinson had no answer. Can you blame him?

What did you think of Pattinson’s appearance? Which do you believe will be more effective selling New Moon tickets: His saucy charm or his slo-mo fight scene with Felix?

Bonus: Here’s a clip from The Ring of the Nibelungs, the film in which Pattinson said his entire performance was dubbed over by another actor.

