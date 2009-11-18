Do 'New Moon's' werewolves belong on Daytona Beach?

Jeff Labrecque
November 18, 2009 at 03:31 PM EST

For those of you searching for a safe reason to lambaste Twilight: New Moon without sounding like a grumpy old fogy, Asylum.com has the answer: New Moon‘s werewolves simply aren’t werewolves.  “They’re cheap shape-shifters,” says Asylum’s Nick Ross. “Those men belong on Daytona Beach.”

Yes yes, that’s why I can’t bear to see New Moon: the faux werewolves. Better to be a horror film connoisseur than an aging movie snob. (Check out the video, after the jump.)

Kudos to Ross and Co., though any video that begins with musical cues from Teen Wolf and closes with Tracy Jordan’s Werewolf Bar Mitzvah has a pretty flexible understanding of werewolf mythology, no?

