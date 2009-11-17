Sarah Palin's meteoric media rise: What's her biggest moment?

Sarah Palin continued her book promo tour this morning with a stop at Good Morning America where she and two of her daughters got to enjoy the gentle breeze from the softballs Barbara Walters lobbed at them. Mmmm, breeze. (This is on the heel’s of yesterday’s Oprah interview, which covered much of the same ground.) For someone who claims to dislike “the media,” Palin is doing an awful lot of interviews — but since her debut on the national level, she’s hardly been a shrinking violet. Between her RNC speech, the iconic Katie Couric interview, and the equally iconic Tina Fey impression, there’s no way around it: Love her or loathe her, there’s no denying Sarah Palin’s a media star. When did you know she was here to stay, PopWatchers?