New Alicia Keys video, 'Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart': It's raining cat(suits) and dogs!

Though lead single “Doesn’t Mean Anything,” currently languishing at no. 62 on Billboard’s Hot 100, isn’t exactly setting the pop world aflame, the next track from Alicia Keys’ upcoming Dec. 15 album The Element of Freedom is kind of fire. And now it’s got a video:

Is it sensical that Keys has the Powder-esque ability to to resurrect a dearly-departed Old Yeller with a touch of her healing hand? It is not! Does she look like the world’s foxiest California Raisin in a purple one-shouldered catsuit? She does! Do I love that “Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart” swoons like a Sign ‘O’ the Times-era Prince, and has the best organ-y synth riff since T.I.’s “What You Know”? I do! Is this clip empirically any good at all? Not sure! But I’m sold like Cash 4 Gold, Music Mixers.

