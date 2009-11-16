Exclusive: 'Private Practice' makes perfect with 'Gilmore' girl Melissa McCarthy

Gilmore Girls type TV Show network The CW

Wow, two Gilmore Girls-related stories in one day. What are the odds?

This one’s actually less about Gilmore than it is about one of its alums — Melissa McCarthy. The funny lady behind Sookie is guest starring in a January episode of Private Practice, sources confirm to me exclusively.

According to a PP insider, McCarthy’s character is pregnant and a patient of midwifery expert Dell (Chris Lowell).

McCarthy has kept busy since Gilmore went off the air three years ago. In addition to her regular gig on the now-canceled Samantha Who?, she just wrapped a supporting role in the Katherine Heigl-Josh Duhamel romantic comedy, Life as We Know It.

