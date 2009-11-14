'Spider-Man': Five things to know about Reeve Carney, Broadway's new Peter Parker

Since you're likely unfamiliar with Carney, we here at EW thought a little primer was in order. Here's what we know:

* Carney (pictured) is a dead-ringer for Vincent Kartheiser, who plays the insecurely smarmy Pete Campbell on AMC's Mad Men, which just wrapped its third season. Don't you agree they might be separated at birth?

* He fronts a band, fittingly called Carney. I'm a fan of their song "There She Goes." Carney's newest single "Love Me Chase Me" was just released, and the band's first full-length album, Mr. Green, hits in early 2010 from Interscope Records.

* The actor and singer has worked with Spider-Man director Julie Taymor before, in her upcoming film version of The Tempest. (As another film credit, back in 1999, he was in the movie version of novel Snow Falling on Cedars.)

* Carney is Bono-approved. The music in Spider-Man comes from Bono and Edge, so Taymor said in a statement: "The music of Bono and Edge requires an extraordinary talent — not only is Reeve a great rock and roll singer, but his acting is equally as fresh and authentic."

* He's also worked with Peter, Paul and Mary, and Michael Jackson, who hired him to sing a track on HIStory. I mean, literally.

Don't you feel like you could have cocktail-party conversation with him now? And are you excited about the show?