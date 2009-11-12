Exclusive: 'Modern Family' welcomes Minnie Driver

Glee type TV Show network Fox genre Comedy

It’s time for Minnie Driver to dust off those considerable comedy chops of hers. The actress, whose arc as Megan Mullally’s bitchy, slutty arch nemesis on Will & Grace was a scenery-chewing triumph, has booked a guest appearance on Modern Family, sources confirm to me exclusively.

In an episode slated to air in January, Driver will play a friend and former co-worker of Claire’s (Julie Bowen). The two reconnect after years of being out of touch and things are not exactly how they remembered.

Speaking of TV’s funniest comedy, if you have yet to check out this first look of Elizabeth Banks’ hilarious guest turn in next week’s episode, I have just one question for you: What are you waiting for?

Photo Credit: Driver: Chris Hatcher/PR Photos; Bowen: ABC