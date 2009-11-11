Lil Wayne's 'Rebirth' releasing Dec. 15

Rebirth, Lil Wayne’s oft-delayed rock-oriented follow-up to last year’s extremely successful Tha Carter III, has been given a Dec. 15 release date, EW has confirmed. The album was originally scheduled to hit shelves in April of this year but was pushed back repeatedly with little explanation, though the lead single “Prom Queen” was released almost a year ago. Carter III was also delayed multiple times before finally arriving in June 2008 and eventually going multi-platinum.