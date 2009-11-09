Zenyatta whips boys in Breeders' Cup Classic: Could 'Dancing With the Stars' be next?

Zenyatta finished her perfect 14-for-14 career with an exclamation point on Saturday, defeating a world-class, international field of males* in last-to-first fashion in the $5 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita Racecourse in Arcadia, Calif. (Watch the exhilarating footage of her romp after the jump, fight back tears of joy during the stretch drive, repeat.) Yet for all her success in the Sport of Kings, the fine folks at ESPN suggested a rather wacky alternative to Zenyatta's post-racetrack plan for lolling about in a big paddock and producing future racing champions: A stint on ABC's Dancing With the Stars**. Sure, it sounds crazy on paper, but watch the embedded video below — if you're pressed for time, skip ahead to the 1:20 mark, where DWTS' own DANCMSTR, Len Goodman, waxes poetic about the mare's trademark moves — and perhaps the sight of Zenyatta's patented hoof extensions and tail swishes will convince you otherwise.