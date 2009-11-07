Chris Brown responds to Rihanna's '20/20' interview

Chris Brown has issued a reaction to ex-girlfriend Rihanna’s candid interview with Diane Sawyer on 20/20. In a statement released to MTV News, Brown says, “While I respect Rihanna’s right to discuss the specific events of February 8, I maintain my position that all of the details should remain a private matter between us. I do appreciate her support and wish her the best. I am extremely sorry for what I did, and I accept accountability for my actions. At this point, I am taking the proper steps to learn about me and grow from my mistakes. I only hope that others in similar situations can learn from our experience as well. Abuse of any kind is always wrong. The rest I leave it to God.” In the interview with Sawyer, Rihanna emotionally detailed the night Brown physically assaulted her after the two had a heated argument. Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault in June.