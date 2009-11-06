Exclusive: 'Numb3rs' fans can count on closure

Numb3rs type TV Show network CBS

CBS’ decision cut Numb3rs‘ episode count from 22 to 16 is the clearest sign yet that the CBS procedural’s current sixth season will likely be its last. That’s the bad news. The good news is that the network gave producers enough notice to plan for a possible series finale.

“We will be doing a 16th episode that wraps up storylines and answers questions,” reveals the show’s co-creator Cheryl Heuton. “It will be designed to stand as a finale, but it won’t create story situations that would hamper us if the network should decide to order more episodes.”

Heuton says she’s confident the episode “will give fans what they’ve been waiting for… We’re looking to feature all our characters and give good moments to every member of the cast.”

Bottom line: We won’t have another Las Vegas-type debacle on our hands.

