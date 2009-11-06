The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day

Adam Markovitz
November 06, 2009 at 05:00 AM EST

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
117 minutes
Limited Release Date
10/30/09
performer
Billy Connolly, Sean Patrick Flanery, Norman Reedus, Julie Benz, Clifton Collins Jr.
director
Troy Duffy
author
Troy Duffy
genre
Mystery and Thriller, Action Adventure
We gave it a D

In a world where men are divided by their old-world origins and united by their common need to beat the crap out of each other, the infamous MacManus brothers (Sean Patrick Flanery and ? Norman Reedus) return to Boston to kill the Italian mobsters responsible for the murder of a priest. The first Boondock Saints (2000) charmed a cult audience with its gonzo bloodlust; the sequel, The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, earns points only for being remarkably unself-conscious about its across-the-board ineptitude. D

