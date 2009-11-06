The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- runtime
- 117 minutes
- Limited Release Date
- 10/30/09
- performer
- Billy Connolly, Sean Patrick Flanery, Norman Reedus, Julie Benz, Clifton Collins Jr.
- director
- Troy Duffy
- author
- Troy Duffy
- genre
- Mystery and Thriller, Action Adventure
We gave it a D
In a world where men are divided by their old-world origins and united by their common need to beat the crap out of each other, the infamous MacManus brothers (Sean Patrick Flanery and ? Norman Reedus) return to Boston to kill the Italian mobsters responsible for the murder of a priest. The first Boondock Saints (2000) charmed a cult audience with its gonzo bloodlust; the sequel, The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, earns points only for being remarkably unself-conscious about its across-the-board ineptitude. D
Comments