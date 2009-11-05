Elizabeth Mitchell cast in indie drama 'Answers to Nothing'

Though she’s busy battling aliens in the new ABC drama V and will pop up again on Lost this season, Elizabeth Mitchell is carving out some time to shoot a movie too: She’ll star in the indie ensemble drama Answers to Nothing, EW.com has confirmed. In the film, which is set against the backdrop of a child abduction chase and focuses on lost Angelenos in search of redemption, Mitchell is a woman consumed by her desire to have a baby with her husband (Dane Cook). “Playing a hormonal woman whose marriage is shaky and who has lost her way through her ultimate obsession—I love stuff like that. That’s where I live,” she tells EW.com, adding: “The movie is a little bit like Magnolia where you get this glimpse into people’s lives and it may not be exactly what you want to see, but it is accurate.” Currently shooting in Los Angeles, Answers to Nothing also stars Julie Benz, Barbara Hershey, Zach Gilford, Kali Hawk, Eric Palladino, Mark Kelly, Miranda Bailey, and singer Aja Volkman. Matthew Leutwyler (Dead & Breakfast) is directing and co-writing the film, which is being produced by Ambush Entertainment (The Squid and the Whale).