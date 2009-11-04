'Glee' video: We talk to the cast at their NYC soundtrack signing!

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 6 run date 05/19/09 performer Jane Lynch, Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, Chris Colfer broadcaster Fox genre Comedy, Music

Now, I love Glee but I was NOT prepared for the Gleek enthusiasm seen at yesterday’s soundtrack signing at the Time Warner Center in New York City. Luckily, I was there with a very brave camera crew and caught the whole bonanza on film. Thankfully, there were no Gleek stampedes, but I did get to chat with Chris Colfer (Kurt), Dianna Agron (Quinn), and Mark Salling (Puck), as well as some very excited fans. Watch the video below for the cast’s thoughts on everything from their favorite Glee songs to the World Series and Madonna!

More Glee on EW.com:

Glee: Win free tickets to an advance screening!

Glee: Your favorite performance so far?

Glee: Which Springsteen songs should the cast perform?