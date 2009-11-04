'Glee' video: We talk to the cast at their NYC soundtrack signing!

Tim Stack
November 04, 2009 at 10:25 PM EST

Now, I love Glee but I was NOT prepared for the Gleek enthusiasm seen at yesterday’s soundtrack signing at the Time Warner Center in New York City. Luckily, I was there with a very brave camera crew and caught the whole bonanza on film. Thankfully, there were no Gleek stampedes, but I did get to chat with Chris Colfer (Kurt), Dianna Agron (Quinn), and Mark Salling (Puck), as well as some very excited fans. Watch the video below for the cast’s thoughts on everything from their favorite Glee songs to the World Series and Madonna!

