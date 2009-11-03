Ryan Seacrest's alleged stalker pleads not guilty

A man accused of stalking Ryan Seacrest has pleaded not guilty to a stalking charge, according to the Associated Press. A court commissioner in Los Angeles, however, has ordered the man—named Chidi Benjamin Uzomah, Jr.—to stay 500 yards away from the American Idol host, should be be released from jail on $150,000 bond. Uzomah was said to be carrying a knife when he was arrested by Los Angeles police on Friday outside E! Entertainment Television’s headquarters, where Seacrest works. He’ll be back in court Nov. 16.