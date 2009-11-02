Glambert and 'Gossip Girl' join the weird world of Weezer
What do Adam Lambert, snuggies, Lil Wayne, Gossip Girl, giant bug costumes and Kenny G have in common? More than they should: They’re all recent additions to the ever-expanding Weezer-verse.
Glambert and Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester are the latest celebrities to get pulled into the schizophrenic publicity cornucopia surrounding the renowned nerd-rockers’ latest album, Ratitude, which drops tomorrow. Frontman Rivers Cuomo brought Meester—the Gossip Girl star and occasional pop singer—onstage during their Halloween concert at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom for a duet on their latest single, “(If You’re Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To.” The fans tweaked out and you can check it out for yourself here:
Over the weekend it was also confirmed that the Cuomo-penned track “Pick U Up” is a last-minute addition to Adam Lambert’s obsessively anticipated debut album, For Your Entertainment. In the current issue of Rolling Stone Cuomo even joins the Glambert swooning bandwagon, stating, “He has the kind of voice I convince myself that I have.”
These Twilight Zone-esque turn of events might come as a shock to estranged fans who still associate the Weez with outsider angst. But for those who’ve been keeping score, this is probably the most normal thing they’ve done all year, what with their bizarre Lil Wayne collaboration, the jam session with smooth-jazz doofus Kenny G, their sinister plan to fill the world with Weezer-branded snuggies, or dressing up as bugs for a kooky children’s TV show they claim to know nothing about.
So Cuomo teaming up with an American Idol sensation who has the voice of Steven Tyler and the fashion of Limahl? As Weezer’s L.A. brethren once said, nothing’s shocking.
What do you think about Glamby and Blair Waldorf getting pulled into the realm of Weezer? Is it a trippy dream come true or a lesser-known circle of Dante’s hell?
