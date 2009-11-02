Glambert and 'Gossip Girl' join the weird world of Weezer

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Over the weekend it was also confirmed that the Cuomo-penned track “Pick U Up” is a last-minute addition to Adam Lambert’s obsessively anticipated debut album, For Your Entertainment. In the current issue of Rolling Stone Cuomo even joins the Glambert swooning bandwagon, stating, “He has the kind of voice I convince myself that I have.”

So Cuomo teaming up with an American Idol sensation who has the voice of Steven Tyler and the fashion of Limahl? As Weezer’s L.A. brethren once said, nothing’s shocking.

What do you think about Glamby and Blair Waldorf getting pulled into the realm of Weezer? Is it a trippy dream come true or a lesser-known circle of Dante’s hell?

