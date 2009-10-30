First Look: Claire Danes in HBO's 'Temple Grandin'

Jeff Labrecque
October 30, 2009 at 06:00 PM EDT

In HBO’s February biopic, Temple Grandin, Claire Danes worked with an amazing cast that included Julia Ormond, David Strathairn, and Catherine O’Hara to tell the true story of the scientist whose own autism allowed her unique insights into the behavior of cows and other livestock. But Danes says she was just as charmed by her bovine costars.

“They had long lashes and were so sweet,”Danes recalls. “They were referred to as the HBO Cows because it was cheaper for HBO to buy them than rent them. So I dressed on Halloween as an HBO Cow. With an extension chord as a tail.”

Photo Credit: Van Redin/HBO

