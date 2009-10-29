Michael Jackson's 'This Is It' grosses $7.4 million in U.S. on opening day

While This Is It’s domestic gross of $7.4 million seems a bit soft for a film with such high expectations, its international opening day number of $12.7 million confirms the King of Pop’s global appeal. The United Kingdom, France, and Japan had the highest-grossing opening days internationally, with each territory hauling over $1 million. Reviews for the Kenny Ortega-directed film have been fairly solid across the board (EW’s Owen Gleiberman gave it a B), and Jackson is sure to win the weekend. But the film has been a bit of a wild card when it comes to its box office predictions. All anyone really has to compare it to is the February 2008 concert film Hannah Montana/Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert Tour, which grossed $31 million its opening weekend. Cyrus’ appeal is limited to the U.S., and while the movie was a success earning $65 million domestically, it only grossed $5 million overseas. This Is It‘s domestic take should top the $40 million for its first five days. How high it goes depends greatly its need-to-see draw and fans’ ability to get to the theater on a busy Halloween weekend.

No word from Sony Pictures yet on whether they plan to expand the movie’s release beyond its two-week limited engagement.