'Glee' wants Bruce Springsteen: Which Boss tunes should they cover?

If you’ve read the Glee cover story in the latest issue of EW, you know there’s one artist above all whose music the Fox series’ brain trust is aching to take on: Bruce Springsteen. “I think Bruce is our next holy grail,” Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy told EW. “My musical tastes begin and end with him basically,” added co-creator Brad Falchuk.

This is all strictly hypothetical for now. Springsteen’s camp had no comment when asked if he’d be interested in licensing his music to Glee. But hey, that’s no reason not to get some early speculation going — because this is an awesome idea.

What do you say? How cool would it be to see the Glee cast cover Springsteen? Which of his songs would you like them to tackle? Make your suggestions below — who knows, Fox and/or the Boss himself might be reading…

