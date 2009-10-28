Star Wars - The Clone Wars: The Complete Season One

Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM
Dalton Ross
October 28, 2009 at 04:00 AM EDT

Star Wars - The Clone Wars: The Complete Season One

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
broadcaster
Cartoon Network
genre
Sci-fi and Fantasy, Cartoons/Animation
We gave it a B

It was easy for hardcore Star Wars fans to dis The Clone Wars when it debuted, but as a cartoon aimed specifically at kids, it sure beats previous animated offerings like Droids or Ewoks. Props for also introducing the coolest Star Wars character in years with badass bounty hunter Cad Bane. EXTRAS There’s a featurette with revealing nuggets for every single episode. Like the inspiration for Bane being none other than Angel Eyes from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Who knew? B

