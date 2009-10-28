Star Wars - The Clone Wars: The Complete Season One

type TV Show Current Status In Season broadcaster Cartoon Network genre Sci-fi and Fantasy, Cartoons/Animation

We gave it a B

It was easy for hardcore Star Wars fans to dis The Clone Wars when it debuted, but as a cartoon aimed specifically at kids, it sure beats previous animated offerings like Droids or Ewoks. Props for also introducing the coolest Star Wars character in years with badass bounty hunter Cad Bane. EXTRAS There’s a featurette with revealing nuggets for every single episode. Like the inspiration for Bane being none other than Angel Eyes from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Who knew? B

