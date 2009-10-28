Paula Abdul on joining 'SYTYCD': 'It is an intriguing offer'

Paula Abdul told EW.com exclusively that while “it is an intriguing offer,” she has yet to grant Nigel Lythgoe’s request that she join the judging panel of So You Think You Can Dance. During Monday’s telecast of the dance show, Lythgoe officially offered the former American Idol judge a guest spot on the panel. “I haven’t made any decisions about what I want to do next,” Abdul said while walking the red carpet of last night’s This Is It premiere in Los Angeles. “I might need a break from judging for awhile. But you never know. Dance was my first passion.” – With reporting from Carrie Bell