This just in: 'Chuck' wants Connie Britton!

Michael Ausiello
October 27, 2009 at 07:34 PM EDT

Friday Night Lights

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
run date
10/05/07
broadcaster
NBC
genre
Drama

If you’re thinking the above headline is too good to be true, well, you’re right. But this should still send a tingle down your spine: Chuck is looking for an actress to play the guest star role of Kathleen McHugh, an attractive, strong and independent woman. The prototype Josh Schwartz and Co. are asking agents and casting directors to use? You guessed it: Connie Britton.

Love. It.

 

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now