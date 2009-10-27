This just in: 'Chuck' wants Connie Britton!

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 10/05/07 broadcaster NBC genre Drama

If you’re thinking the above headline is too good to be true, well, you’re right. But this should still send a tingle down your spine: Chuck is looking for an actress to play the guest star role of Kathleen McHugh, an attractive, strong and independent woman. The prototype Josh Schwartz and Co. are asking agents and casting directors to use? You guessed it: Connie Britton.

Love. It.