Ratings: 'NCIS' tops broadcast nets for fifth straight week

There’s no longer any question about what is the fall’s biggest show. Without a doubt, the title goes to CBS’ NCIS, which rolled in as the top series on the broadcast networks for the week ending Oct. 25, making it five straight weeks at No. 1. The powerhouse series drew 21.3 million viewers. ABC’s Dancing with the Stars came in at No. 2 with 16.8 million viewers, and spin-off NCIS: Los Angeles was right behind at No. 3 with 16.5 million viewers.

The rest of the Top 20 was rather typical, filled mostly with new episodes of series like ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy at No. 5 (15.1 million veiwers) and CBS’ top comedy Two and a Half Men at No. 10 (14.1 million viewers). One repeat does show up in CBS’ The Mentalist at No. 18 (11.8 million viewers). The only thing out of the ordinary in the Top 20? MLB playoff games 5 and 6, which pop up at No. 17 (11.9 million viewers) and No. 4 (15.5million viewers), respectively.

The week’s full Top 20, complete with viewership totals, is after the jump.

1. NCIS | CBS | 21.3 million

2. Dancing with the Stars Monday | ABC | 16.8 million

3. NCIS: Los Angeles | CBS | 16.5 million

4. ALCS Game 6: Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees | Fox | 15.5 million

5. Grey’s Anatomy | ABC | 15.1 million

6. Sunday Night Football | NBC | 15.0 million

7. Dancing with the Stars Tuesday | ABC | 14.9 million

8. Criminal Minds | CBS | 14.3 million

9. Desperate Housewives | ABC | 14.2 million

10. Two and a Half Men | CBS | 14.1 million

11. The Big Bang Theory | CBS | 13.5 million

12. The Good Wife | CBS | 13.3 million

13. CSI: Miami | CBS | 13.2 million

14. CSI: NY | CBS | 13.0 million

15. Survivor: Samoa | CBS | 12.9 million

16. 60 Minutes | CBS | 12.5 million

17. ALCS Game 5: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels | Fox | 11.9 million

18. The Mentalist (R) | CBS | 11.8 million

19. House | Fox | 11.7 million

20. The Amazing Race | CBS | 11.2 million

