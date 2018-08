The AP reports that Bruce Springsteen canceled a performance in Kansas City after the death of his cousin Lenny Sullivan, also the E Street Band assistant road manager. Sullivan, who was found dead at Kansas City’s Intercontinental Hotel hours before the show was set to begin, was 36. A statement at Springsteen’s website read: “A warm and sensitive person, he was beloved by Bruce, the Band, the crew, and the entire Thrill Hill family.”