Ricky Gervais hosting the Golden Globes: Are you having a laugh?

By Margaret Lyons
Updated July 30, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT
Hugh Jackman did the Oscars. NPH did the Tonys and the Emmys. And now Ricky Gervais is set to host the Golden Globes! Holy moly, this could be awesome. Here he is hilariously presenting at this year’s Emmy’s:

The Golden Globes aren’t as uptight or formal (or definite) as other awards shows, which can probably be linked to the fact that the celebrities appear to be drinking the entire time. Funsies!

The Globes haven’t had a host since 1995, but I think Gervais will absolutely kill. Place your bets, PopWatchers: How will Gervais do come Jan. 17?

