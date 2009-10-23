Kris Allen: We exclusively reveal the track listing for his self-titled debut!

On Wednesday, Kris Allen took to Twitter with news that thrilled and delighted fans of the American Idol season 8 champ: “You guys know what I miss…..the show Doug. So good. Oh btw……..done with the album!” Now, EW.com is happy to exclusively report the final track listing for Allen’s upcoming self-titled debut disc, set to drop Nov. 17 via 19 Recordings/Jive, which has been confirmed by a 19 rep. Conspicuously absent from the disc are any tracks co-written with Chris Daughtry and Mat Kearney — two artists with whom Allen had previously discussed having successful writing sessions. The baker’s dozen of titles — with songwriting credits in parentheses — reads as follows:

01 “Live Like We’re Dying” (Steve Kipner, Andrew Frampton, Danny O’Donoghue, Mark Sheehan) (Produced by: Produced by Andrew Frampton & Steve Kipner)

02 “Before We Come Undone” (Kris Allen, Lindy Robbins, Greg Kurstin) (Produced by: Produced by Greg Kurstin for SK1 Productions)

03 “Can’t Stay Away” (Kris Allen, Lindy Robbins, Mike Elizondo) (Produced by Mike Elizondo)

04 “The Truth” (Pat Monahan, Toby Gad) (Produced by Toby Gad)

05 “Written All Over My Face” (Steve Kipner, Andrew Frampton, Danny O’Donoghue, Mark Sheehan) (Produced by: Produced by Andrew Frampton & Steve Kipner)

06 “Bring It Back” (Kris Allen, Francis White) (Produced by Eg White for Spilt Milk Management)

07 “Red Guitar” (Kris Allen) (Produced by Mike Flynn & Warren Huart)

08 “Is It Over” (Kris Allen, Cale Mills, Mike Elizondo) (Produced by Mike Elizondo)

09 “Let It Rain” (Kris Allen, Tobias Karlsson) (Produced by Tobias Karlsson)

10 “Alright With Me” (Kris Allen, Joe King) (Produced by Mike Flynn & Joe King)

11 “Lifetime” (Kris Allen, Jon Foreman, Mike Elizondo) (Produced by Mike Elizondo)

12 “I Need To Know” (Kris Allen, Lindy Robbins, Toby Gad) (Produced by Toby Gad)

BONUS TRACK

13 “Heartless” (Malik Yusef El Shabbaz Jones, Scott Mescudi, Kanye West, Ernest Wilson, Jeffrey Bhasker, Benjamin McIldowie) (Produced by SALAAMREMI.COM)

