Lauren Graham gets 'Parenthood', Amy Sherman-Palladino gets new HBO show: Good time to be a 'Gilmore Girls' fan

If the news that Lauren Graham was joining the cast ofNBC’s Parenthood wasn’t exciting enough, now comes word that Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino will write and exec produce a drama for HBO. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled project follows the “complicated relationship between three adult sisters, all writers sharing the same upper east side apartment building, and their mother, a domineering literary lioness who reserves most of her affections for their ne’er-do-well brother.” If we forget all about Sherman-Palladino’s short-lived Fox sitcom The Return of Jezebel James (of which, FYI, you can catch unaired eps on Hulu), we can just focus on how awesome this sounds: Three adult sisters who are writers and have a rocky relationship with their literary lioness mother? It’s like we’ve died and gone to dialogue heaven, where all the angels are articulate and speak quickly with pop culture references and, god willing since it’s cable, the occasional F bomb for comedic emphasis.