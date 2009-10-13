Ratings: Week three goes to—shocker!—'NCIS'

Three weeks into the 2009-10 TV season, and a trend is emerging: CBS’s NCIS is on top! For the week ending Oct. 11, the procedural Navy drama pulled in an impressive 20.7 million viewers to land at No. 1. And the competition wasn’t even nipping at its heels: ABC’s Dancing with the Stars pulled in 16.4 million for No. 2; and NCIS spin-off NCIS: Los Angeles drew just below that, 16.3 million viewers, for No. 3.

Since all of fall’s big shows have already premiered, the rest of the Top 20 for the week was surprisingly similar to the first two weeks, too. Lots of CBS procedurals and comedies, a smattering from ABC (Dancing with the Stars results on Tuesday, Desperate Housewives, and Grey’s Anatomy), Fox’s House, and—no surprise!—just Sunday Night Football on NBC. The CW, as usual, didn’t appear in the Top 20 at all.

The full listing—with viewership totals—is after the jump.

1. NCIS | CBS | 20.7 million

2. Dancing with the Stars Monday | 16.4 million

3. NCIS: Los Angeles | CBS | 16.3 million

4. Sunday Night Football | NBC | 16.0 million

5. CSI | CBS | 14.9 million

6. The Mentalist | CBS | 14.7 million

7. 60 Minutes | CBS | 14.5 million

8. Grey’s Anatomy | ABC | 14.1 million

(tie) 8. Criminal Minds | CBS | 14.1 million

10. House | Fox | 13.7 million

(tie) 10. The Good Wife | CBS | 13.7 million

12. CSI: Miami | CBS | 13.4 million

(tie) 12. Desperate Housewives | ABC | 13.4 million

14. Two and a Half Men | CBS | 13.3 million

15. The Big Bang Theory | CBS | 12.5 million

16. CSI: NY | CBS | 12.4 million

(tie) 16. Dancing with the Stars Tuesday | ABC | 12.4 million

18. Survivor: Samoa | CBS | 11.7 million

19. The Amazing Race | CBS | 10.5 million

(tie) 19. College Football | CBS | 10.5 million

More from EW.com’s Hollywood Insider:

NBC pulls ‘Glee’ from Macy’s Thanksgiving parade