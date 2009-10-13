American Music Awards noms announced; Taylor Swift, Eminem, Michael Jackson lead the pack

Today in Los Angeles, Adam Lambert, Paula Abdul, and Snoop Dogg (what a delightful trio!) unveiled the nominations list for the 37th annual American Music Awards, and announced a preliminary list of performers, including Alicia Keys, the Black Eyed Peas, Jennifer Lopez and, yes, Glambert himself, making his pre-album, post-Idol performance debut.

Taylor Swift leads the pack this year with six noms, followed by Michael Jackson with five, Eminem with four, and Beyonce, Black Eyed Peas, Lady Gaga, Kings of Leon and T.I. with three apiece.

The show, set to air Sunday, November 22, will have its winners determined by voting at ama.abc.com, amavote.com, and mycokerewards.com. See the full noms list after the jump.

FINAL NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2009 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

Pop or Rock Music