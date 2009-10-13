American Music Awards noms announced; Taylor Swift, Eminem, Michael Jackson lead the pack

Leah Greenblatt
October 13, 2009 at 05:51 PM EDT

Today in Los Angeles, Adam Lambert, Paula Abdul, and Snoop Dogg (what a delightful trio!) unveiled the nominations list for the 37th annual American Music Awards, and announced a preliminary list of performers, including Alicia Keys, the Black Eyed Peas, Jennifer Lopez and, yes, Glambert himself, making his pre-album, post-Idol performance debut.

Taylor Swift leads the pack this year with six  noms, followed by Michael Jackson with five, Eminem with four, and Beyonce, Black Eyed Peas, Lady Gaga, Kings of Leon and T.I. with three apiece.

The show, set to air Sunday, November 22, will have its winners determined by voting at ama.abc.com, amavote.com, and mycokerewards.com. See the full noms list after the jump.

FINAL NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2009 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

Pop or Rock Music

Favorite Male Artist

Eminem

Michael Jackson

T.I.

Favorite Female Artist

Beyonce

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Band, Duo or Group

Black Eyed Peas

Kings of Leon

Nickelback

Favorite Album

Lady Gaga / Fame

Michael Jackson / Number Ones

Taylor Swift / Fearless

Country Music

Favorite Male Artist

Jason Aldean

Darius Rucker

Keith Urban

Favorite Female Artist

Reba McEntire

Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Band, Duo or Group

Rascal Flatts

Sugarland

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Album

Rascal Flatts/ Unstoppable

Taylor Swift / Fearless

Zac Brown Band / Foundation

Rap/Hip-hop

Favorite Male Artist

Eminem

Jay-Z

T. I.

Favorite Album

Eminem / Relapse

Jay-Z / Blueprint 3

T.I. / Paper Trail

Soul/R&B

Favorite Male Artist

Jamie Foxx

Michael Jackson

Maxwell

Favorite Female Artist

Beyonce

Keyshia Cole

Keri Hilson

Favorite Band, Duo or Group

Black Eyed Peas

Day26

Mary Mary

Favorite Album

Beyonce / I Am…Sasha Fierce

Black Eyed Peas / The E.N.D.

Michael Jackson / Number Ones

Soundtracks

Favorite Album

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Hannah Montana 3

Twilight Soundtrack

Alternative Rock

Favorite Artist

Green Day

Kings of Leon

Shinedown

Adult Contemporary

Favorite Artist

Daughtry

Jason Mraz

Taylor Swift

Latin Music

Favorite Artist

Aventura

Luis Fonsi

Wisin Y Yandel

Contemporary Inspirational

Favorite Artist

Jeremy Camp

Brandon Heath

Mary Mary

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Alternative – KINGS OF LEON

Country –  TAYLOR SWIFT

Pop/Rock –   LADY GAGA

Rap/Hip-Hop –  EMINEM

Soul/R&B –   MICHAEL JACKSON

T-Mobile Breakthrough Artist

Pop/Rock Breakthrough Artist Kings of Leon, Lady Gaga

Country Breakthrough ArtistGloriana, Zac Brown Band

Soul/R&B Breakthrough Artist Keri Hilson, Jermiah

Rap/Hip-Hop Breakthrough Artist Drake, Kid Cudi

