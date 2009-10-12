'NCIS' soundtrack promises unreleased tracks from Bob Dylan, Norah Jones, Joss Stone and more

In February, CBS’s top-rated crime procedural NCIS released a soundtrack with previously unreleased new material from, among others, Jakob Dylan, Oasis and Dashboard Confessional.

Now comes news of NCIS: The Official TV Soundtrack, Vol. 2, featuring a never-before-heard song from Papa Dylan himself (his 1999 Oscar winner “Things Have Changed” appeared on Volume 1).

The album will reportedly contain the Bob original “California,” dating from his 1965 Bringing It All Back Home sessions and has been “locked in the vaults” ever since (where exactly are these mysterious vaults? Somewhere deep beneath the waters of Blood-On-the-Tracks-istan? Sounds like a job for … the Naval Criminal Investigative Service!).

Anyway, see the full track listing after the jump to see who else contributes (hint: a mid-century soul legend and an NCIS cast member are among them. But not together.)

NCIS: The Official TV Soundtrack – Vol. 2

Bob Dylan, “California” Norah Jones, “That’s What I Said” Joss Stone, “Every Time I Turn Around” Sick Puppies, “That Time Of Year” Sharon Little, “Genie In My Dreams” John Mellencamp, “Someday The Rains Will Fall” Sheryl Crow, “Murder In My Heart” Keaton Simons, “Grim Reaper” Otis Redding, “I’ve Got Dreams To Remember” Michael Weatherly, “Bitter And Blue” Saosin, “ Move Slow” Tom Lehrer, “The Elements”

What do you think, Bob lovers? What with his upcoming Yuletide album, this fall seems like, well, a veritable Christmas for Dylan fans.

