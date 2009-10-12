FIRST LOOK video: Neil Patrick Harris' latest musical triumph!

By Michael Ausiello
Updated July 29, 2020 at 05:28 PM EDT
No, it’s not a clip from Dr. Horrible 2. Nor is it a sneak peek at How I Met Your Mother‘s music-filled 100th episode. Rather, it’s an exclusive first look at Neil Patrick Harris’ show-stopping turn as the evil Music Meister in the Oct. 23 episode of Cartoon Network’s Batman: The Brave and the Bold. Warning: The following clip could drive you batty (but in a good way)!

