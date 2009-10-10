Joss Whedon's 'Cabin in the Woods' moving to 2011, going 3-D

Horror film The Cabin in the Woods, produced and co-written by Joss Whedon, has been pushed almost a year from its original release date, from Feb. 5, 2010 to Jan. 14, 2011, several outlets have reported and EW.com has confirmed with MGM. The reason: The film, originally shot in traditional 2-D, will undergo the lengthy conversion process to 3-D, a format that proved highly lucrative for horror films The Final Destination and My Bloody Valentine 3-D.