Nicole Richie treated for injuries after car accident with paparazzi

Nicole Richie sought medical treatment for injuries sustained when her car was rear-ended by a paparazzo in Beverly Hills this afternoon, according to People.com. “Ms. Richie was driving with a passenger around 2 p.m. when she was struck by two photographers driving in one vehicle behind her,” Lt. Tony Lee of the Beverly Hills Police told People. “She complained of pain … Her car sustained moderate damage. No paramedics were called to the scene.” The driver of the car that struck Richie’s was arrested for driving without a license and police say will likely be charged with a misdemeanor traffic violation. Richie’s rep didn’t respond to a request for comment.